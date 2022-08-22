Sedgemoor District Councillors are set to decide whether two contentious planning proposals for Burnham’s Haven Holiday Village get a final go-ahead this week.

Sedgemoor’s Development Committee will meet on Tuesday morning (23rd August) to consider the two separate, but related, applications for the Haven holiday site.

The first refers to the installation of a mini aerial adventure, bungee trampoline, jump tower with climbing wall and a container bar. The second refers to the installation of an outdoor stage at the Holiday Village.

Residents have expressed concerns about noise and disturbance for homeowners next to the holiday park, while Haven says it has suitable controls in place to reduce the impact.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9.30am at the Canalside Centre in Marsh Lane, Huntworth, Bridgwater, TA6 6LQ. Residents who would like to attend or address the meeting (in person or remotely) should register with the council’s Democratic Services team on 01278 435739 or via email at democratic.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk no later than noon today (Monday).