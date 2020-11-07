The National Lottery is searching for a EuroMillions winner in North Somerset after a £1 million prize has gone unclaimed.

The EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the lucky winner from the draw on October 23rd, 2020 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Therefore, players in North Somerset are being urged to check and double-check their EuroMillions code – printed on their ticket – for the chance to scoop that huge prize.

The winning code on October 23rd was MJPV 19611 and the ticket-holder has until April 21, 2021 to claim the money.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, but who believes they have a genuine claim, can still make a claim in writing to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, says: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.”

“This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money – plus all the interest it has generated – will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

National Lottery players help to raise an average of £30 million every week for good causes across the UK – in the arts, community and charity, heritage, education, environment and sport sectors.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk within the 180-day deadline.