Big-hearted students have raised a huge £13,000 for Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

The Priory Learning Trust schools raised the mammoth sum for their Charity of the Year, alongside supporting multiple other charities.

This week, TPLT CEO Neville Coles presented ICM Operations Director Dawn Carey with a cheque to support their incredible work, as pictured here.

Neville told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our students and academies have once again excelled themselves in their giving to worthy causes.”

“In Charley’s Memory do a wonderful ongoing work with mental health right across the area. We want to give a big ‘thank you’ to all students, staff, parents and the community for their generous giving.”

Dawn said: “We are so grateful to all the schools in The Priory Learning Trust who have been so generous with their charity fundraising.”

“This money will go towards our ongoing costs so we can continue to help so many more young people.”

In Charley’s Memory was given its official charity status in March 2015 and since then has gone on to aid countless numbers of people as numbers needing their services rocketed.

ICM has worked with The King Alfred School Academy for many years since the tragic death of former student Charley after battling mental health issues. It now also works with other TPLT schools, Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy.

Dawn added: “We were over the mood to be chosen as The Priory Learning Trusts Charity of the Year, the trust is very special to us, not least because The King Alfred School Academy is where Charley went to school, but because since the day we started the trust have supported us and understood what we were trying to achieve. They have raised an amazing amount of money and to think this was achieved with months of fundraising lost due to Covid.”

During the lockdown, In Charleys Memory remains open. The team has PPE, plus screens and checks are in place to make the office and counselling rooms as safe as possible.

“It’s a difficult time for so many of us, and our mental health continues to be affected by the pandemic and the latest lockdown, so it is imperative we are there to support those that need it the most.”

“We support anyone from the age of 11-25 and we have a further programme which supports people over the age of 26. Please remeber you do not need a referral or a diagnosis to access counselling at ICM. We are there for anyone who needs that extra bit of support especially during these difficult times.”

To access the affordable counselling, email counselling@incharleysmemory.co.uk or call 01278 557490.