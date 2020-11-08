The outdoor gym at Highbridge’s Apex Park has been temporarily closed during the second Coronavirus lockdown, but the nearby play area is set to stay open.

Sedgemoor District Council has this week responded to questions from park users about what is open.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun confirms: “According to the latest government guidance issued on 5th November all outdoor gym equipment is to be closed. However, play areas can remain open.”

“We are working as quickly as we can when guidance is issued, but we do have numerous play areas and outdoor gyms to sign,” she added.