Help is available for anyone across Somerset who may need additional support during the second national lockdown.

The five councils in Somerset have been working together since the first lockdown to provide a single phone number for anyone in Somerset who needs Coronavirus-related support.

Residents are reminded they can call 0300 790 6275 if they need any help themselves or are concerned about relatives or neighbours.

Although the national restrictions and guidance on shielding are different this time, it remains really important for people to stay connected and also keep active, particularly during the winter period.

Help and advice is available and phonelines are open seven days a week between 8am and 6pm to offer support with:

Personal care and support including food and delivery of prescriptions

Support for the homeless

Emotional support if you’re feeling worried or anxious

Employment, skills and business advice

Transport to medical appointments

Waste collection and disposal

Financial support

The five councils will again be proactively contacting a number of those residents identified as needing additional support during the previous lockdown.

Please be alert to potential scams and remember a caller from the council will never ask for personal details or bank details. If you’re concerned, please hang up and get in touch via the helpline.

If people are interested in volunteering, for example helping people out with shopping or picking up prescriptions they can go to https://www.corona-helpers.co.uk/ to register.