A new £15,000 environmentally-friendly public play area is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea.

The facilities in St Christopher’s Way, Burnham-On-Sea are getting a new toddler multi-play unit and roundabout, as pictured here this week as work was nearing completion.

“The new play equipment is a new Greenline range made out of recycled bottled and old fishing nets,” says Sedgemoor District Council’s Claire Faun.

“The builders have just about completed the works and, after a safety inspection, the play area will be ready for children to enjoy.”

The total cost will be £15,000, the council confirmed.