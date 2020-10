A new burger and pizza restaurant is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre this week.

The ‘Burgers and Pizza Bistro’ will open in the High Street with a menu of fast food to eat in or take away.

Owner Louis Koc told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be offering great quality food, all freshly cooked to order.”

The property was previously occupied by the ‘Patty and Frank’ grillhouse which closed earlier in the year.