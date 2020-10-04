A Highbridge company is seeking to recruit a dozen new staff as it expands its business.

SmithBrewer Limited is a successful retail interiors manufacturing company based in Highbridge that is defying the predicted economic effects of Covid-19 by announcing expansion plans.

“With a large increase in work projected for the remainder of 2020 and well into 2021, they have new vacancies available and are currently seeking to attract a number of local people to fill various positions,” says a spokesman.

“Roles available include: Assembly Technicians, Warehouse Operatives (including picking & packing and forklift drivers) and Goods Inwards/Outwards Assistant.”

“Experience is not essential if you have a positive attitude with a willingness to learn.”

“As a member of the team you will receive a competitive salary, 20 days holiday plus bank holidays, workplace pension scheme and progression opportunities. Working hours Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.00pm with overtime as required.”

For more details, see the Burnham-On-Sea Jobs Board.