The organisers of a new community clothing bank have thanked local people for their support ahead of its opening in Burnham-On-Sea this Thursday (October 5th).

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, the new service is being launched by local residents Emily Beaven and Kim Chatwin, who hope the clothing bank will become a useful resource during the cost-of-living crisis.

It launches this Thursday at the Waffle Hub Cafe at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street at 10.30am.

Kim told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The support has been amazing and we have been inundated with beautiful donations.”

“We are on track and looking forward to opening on Thursday and feedback from everyone is very supportive.”

“We would also like to thank our sponsors: DB Improvements, Neal Willetts Designs, Batch Bathrooms, M & F Carpets, Asda and Tesco,”

The church’s Reverend Steve Bennett will cut a ribbon to mark the occasion, supported by the Town Crier Alastair Murray.

The bank will be open for collections and donations every Thursday from October 5 onwards.

Anyone hoping to get involved in the community-led project should contact them using their social media page: Rescued Recycled Reused Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank.