Street art fans, motorists and walkers wandering through a car park in Burnham-On-Sea have been doing a double this week after this stencil art work appeared on a wall.

The artwork appeared at the weekend in Burnham’s Oxford Street car park either side of a garage door, and there has been speculation that it could be the work of Banksy.

The work uses a garage door that slightly sticks out from a wall on the western edge of the town centre car park.

There is a stencil of one child appearing to play hide and seek, while two others crouch around the corner of the garage door, slightly out of sight.

There has been no indication yet on whether the work is by mysterious Bristol street artist Banksy or not.

Banksy usually announces new artwork around the world on his Instagram page, the only social media he publicly uses. There has not been a new post on that account since June.

There have been Banksy-style works of street art in our area. Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to Brean beach last year. A separate piece of art was also reported here.