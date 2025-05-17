7.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 18, 2025
New Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge history booklet features railway heritage walk
News

New Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge history booklet features railway heritage walk

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Railway Station in 1962

A new history booklet featuring a railway heritage walk through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has been launched.

The free 8-page publication has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group and gives details about the historic features to look out for when walking from The Esplanade to Highbridge Rail Station, following the route of the old Somerset and Dorset Rail line.

Features to be visited include a scale model of the former Burnham Rail Station, a set of replica rail buffers, the remains of Burnham’s old rail station excursion platform, a replica signal box, replica railway platform sign, a weather vane, a replica signal, plus information boards along the old train track route through Apex Park to Highbridge.

Copies are available from Super Chips, the tourist information centre on Burnham seafront, the Bag Shop in Burnham High Street, Burnham Library, and the jewellery stall in Burnham Shopping Centre.

