Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to say what they like best about the town’s Marine Cove Gardens and what they’d like to see improved there.

Sedgemoor District Council has launched an online survey giving people a chance to have their say on the seafront gardens.

A spokeswoman for the council explains: “We are always keen to hear feedback from visitors to the garden so we know what we are doing well, what is important to our visitors and what needs improvement.”

“If you or your friends/family use Marine Cove Gardens, please fill in the survey which will only take a few minutes.”

The gardens were refurbished back in 2011 after an award from the Heritage Lottery Fund for £344,200. The survey will close on Friday 22nd July.

To see the survey, visit: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MarineCoveGardens/