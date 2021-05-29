New car park barriers have been unveiled in Cheddar Gorge in a bid to halt anti-social driving – but they have been deliberately damaged within hours of being installed.

The Parish Council has installed the large wire baskets – gabions – filled with rocks and they have been placed strategically within the Gorge car parks.

“These baskets are being installed in an effort to prevent the dangerous driving manoeuvres in the gorge which are deterring visitors from coming to Cheddar and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents throughout the village,” says a council spokesman.

“The initiative has been led and funded by the police in full co-operation with Longleat Estates and is supported by Somerset County Highways, Cheddar Parish Council and Cheddar Chamber of Commerce.”

“The measure is intended as a first stage in protecting the gorge from dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour.”

“A number of gabions were damaged within hours of installation. These are being repaired and replaced.”

“The Police have pointed out that this is criminal damage and they are seeking to identify the perpetrators. If anyone has any information they should contact the police on 101.”