Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and Police were called out amid concern for a person seen entering the sea on Burnham Beach late at night.

They were called to the North Esplanade on May 27th at 10.07pm.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “The person had been dealing with personal issues and had been seen entering the water, prompting a response from Police, Ambulance and the Coastguard.”

“Our Station Officer had arrived quickly on scene and was liaising with the Police units who were there and while the rest of the team were busy getting kit-ready to effect any rescue necessary the good news came through that the person was out and in the care of the Ambulance team.”

“The last year has been an enormous strain on everyone and we have all suffered in some way. Helplines are available for those who are struggling and we urge anyone who is feeling low to make that call. Click this link to find out more.”

“If you see anyone in danger or difficulty, or have concerns for someone along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”