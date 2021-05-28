Large crowds are expected to flock into Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, 29th May) for the return of the town’s Food & Drink Festival.

It’s the first food festival to be held in Burnham since 2019 due to the pandemic. The event, eat:Burnham, will see over 80 stalls set up in the town centre featuring produce from across the region.

Organised by Burnham’s Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured below, they say the whole market will be in the open air and will have extra measures in place to minimise the risk of Covid transmission.

Bev says: “We know that weekend shindigs, days out and socialising have all been turned on their heads over the past year with plans disrupted and many regular events cancelled.”

“In 2021 we are hoping for the best, but ensuring our plans include a worst-case scenario. We managed to deliver six socially distanced and Covid-secure events between lockdowns in 2020 – including the Gold Award winning eat:Portishead.”

“These events have been made possible by the support from council officers helping us to plan a fresh series of adapted markets in 2021.”

She adds: “The town centre of Burnham-On-Sea is a welcoming host and enables us to showcase the micro and small producers from across the region.”

“Covid restrictions meant many event organisers weren’t able to adapt their model to enable them to continue trading and this cut off a vital revenue stream for these family businesses. We have changed how we work and are thrilled to be back working in our hometown.”

“This is a free one-day event with over 80 regional food and drink producers well-spaced out throughout the Victoria Quarter, with some socially distanced entertainment.”

“We are asking visitors to keep local, plan their visit and abide by the latest government advice.”

“We will have lots of space between stalls and also more capacity to include new producers who can take advantage of our Start Out Strong [SOS] discount for those most affected by the pandemic.”

“We will have a dedicated blue badge and mobility scooter parking in Princess Street. We will be publishing ‘green travel routes’ on our social media channels and online which aim to encourage you to walk into the event if you can, which are supported by Sedgemoor District Council and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. And new for this year is a ‘capture the festival’ art competition.”