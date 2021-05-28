A new test and trace coronavirus testing facility has opened in Brean this week in time for the busy holiday season.

The new test and trace centre has opened in the car park of the Seagull Inn, which will not be opening this summer.

A spokesperson for Somerset County Council says: “A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened for those with symptoms to book appointments at Brean’s Seagull Inn in South Road (TA8 2RF) as part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities.”

“Testing at this site is only available for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.”

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms can get a test at the site, or by booking a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

David Scott, owner of the Seagull Inn, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to the social distancing restrictions, we have been unable to open the pub for a second season, but we are delighted to make the car park available instead to the NHS for Covid testing.”

He added: “I can reassure customers and residents that we fully intend to re-open the pub in 2022.”