RNLI lifeguards return to Burnham-On-Sea beach this week for the busy Whitsun holiday period.

The lifeguards, paid for by Sedgemoor District Council, will be on the beach from 10am-6pm daily.

They will provide an additional service at Burnham-On-Sea beach alongside the Sedgemoor-employed Beach Wardens.

On Burnham beach, the RNLI lifeguards are in place from 29th May to 6th June over the Whitsun holiday) and then weekends only from 12th June – 3rd July before daily operations begin from 3rd July – 5th September over the peak season.

At Berrow Beach, daily operations will begin from 3rd July – 5th September over the peak season.

All beach users are urged to follow safety signage and listen to any advice and warning information issued.

It comes as the RNLI and Coastguard have this week launched a joint beach safety campaign as lifeguards and lifeboat crews across the south west prepare for the busy summer ahead as people choose to ‘staycation’ due to continued uncertainty over foreign holidays and international travel.

A new study reveals around 30m people plan to visit the UK coast this summer. In a survey, commissioned by the RNLI, 75% of those questioned – aged 16-64 – expect to visit a UK beach or the coast between April and September, with around half of that number likely to do so three or more times. In the south west, businesses are gearing up for hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region in July and August, bringing £3.5 billion into the local economy.

Ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy Bank Holiday weekend, and half-term holidays, the RNLI and Coastguard are launching a new safety campaign, urging everyone to choose lifeguarded beaches when they visit the coast.

Steve Instance, RNLI’s Water Safety Lead for the South West, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last summer, RNLI lifeguards patrolling beaches across the south west recorded nearly 9m visitors. We know the south west is a popular destination for those holidaying at home and with many accommodation providers reporting being at capacity for the summer, we are expecting this year to be the busiest ever.”

“These new figures back that up. We want people to enjoy the region’s spectacular coastline abut urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.”

“Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 100 beaches across the south west this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.”

“Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but they can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during early summer when air temperatures start warming up but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock.”