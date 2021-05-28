Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has launched a litter clean-up operation in the two towns as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s nationwide Great British Spring Clean this month.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined around 20 volunteers in clearing litter from along Marine Drive, Old Station Approach and around Burnham’s Tesco store.

The Town Council has recently announced it is pledging its backing to Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign – and it is encouraging Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents to do their bit and help clear up litter that can blight local places.

The Great British Spring Clean campaign started on 28th May and runs to 13 June and sees the public helping the charity achieve a million miles of litter-picking across the UK.

This year’s campaign comes as the charity has reported a massive increase in the number of people who have started litter-picking during the past year’s lockdowns.

If you would like to volunteer to the local litter pick, click here to get signed up – all volunteers must register for inclusion in the Town Council’s organised litter picks. Please do not turn up without being registered because there will not be enough kit for you to use, says the council.

There are two remaining different days and times to join the litter picks – you can choose the best to suit you:

Wednesday 2nd June, 2pm – 4pm

Saturday 5th June, 10am – 12pm

A Town Council spokesperson says: “All equipment and hi-viz tabards will be provided by the Town Council. For safety reasons the organisers agreed that no-one under 18 can register this year as most of the areas to be litter picked will be on the highway. We very much want to work with our young people and this decision will be reviewed in future years.”

Supporter and participant town councillor Chris Allen adds: “Litter is a blight on our environment, but with our communities helping to clean our streets and green spaces we can make our towns a better place for people and help improve habitats for wildlife.”