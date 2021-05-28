The RSPCA has launched a pop-up charity shop outside its centre in Brent Knoll this weekend.

The charity is running the shop for two days on Saturday May 29th and Sunday May 30th, selling a wide range of items to raise funds.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA North Somerset Branch says: “We are setting up a book stall, pop-up charity shop and cake stall outside the Brent Knoll Animal Centre to help raise funds.”

The facilities will be open from 11am until 3pm.

Covid safety precautions will be in place to keep people safe.