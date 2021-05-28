An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (May 28th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The orange Dorset and Somerset air ambulance – which is currently being used while the normal yellow craft is off service – landed in the field next to Winchester Park at 4.35pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby. The crew returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off during heavy rain at 4.45pm, as pictured below, and headed back to its base near Yeovil.

Pictured: The helicopter on the playing field (Photo from contributors)