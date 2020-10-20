Official new figures show nine people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have tested positive Coronavirus during the latest seven day period.

The new data for the week to October 15th shows there are five positive cases in Burnham and four in Highbridge while the parish of Berrow and Brent Knoll has a further four cases.

The figures have contributed to this week’s decision to cancel Saturday’s planned Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival.

Furthermore, 39 positive test results were also recorded across Somerset in the 24 hours to 5pm on Monday.

Of those, 20 were in Somerset West and Taunton alone. There were also 12 new cases in Sedgemoor, four in South Somerset and three in Mendip.

The district totals have now risen to Mendip 346; Sedgemoor 591; Somerset West and Taunton 744; and South Somerset 542. The county total is now 2,223.

Anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case has been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace Service and asked to isolate.

Meanwhile, EDF has confirmed this week that a total of 21 workers at Hinkley Point C are currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

EDF said none of the workers with the virus has been taken to hospital. Public Health England and Somerset County Council are supporting EDF Energy by undertaking risk assessments, providing advice and giving support and guidance on infection prevention control and what to do if someone starts to show symptoms or tests positive.