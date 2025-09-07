15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 08, 2025
News
News

New Flexercise classes set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new fitness class aimed at promoting gentle movement and community spirit is launching in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

Local residents are invited to take part in Flexercise — a new weekly session from Somerset-based fitness business Fit & Fabulous, which has been helping people stay active across the area since its launch two years ago.

The new class will be held every Wednesday from 2pm to 2:55pm at the 1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut off Stoddens Road, starting on Wednesday 10th September.

Each session costs £6.50 and there’s no need to book in advance — participants can simply turn up and join in.

Led by instructor Elaine, the sessions combine uplifting music with low-impact exercises designed to improve strength, balance, posture and coordination. The classes are suitable for all ages and abilities, and are especially welcoming to beginners.

Charlotte Simmons, founder of Fit & Fabulous and a fitness instructor with over 33 years’ experience, says the new class is about more than just physical health.

“Flexercise is about more than exercise — it’s about community, confidence, and enjoying movement together,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing Elaine bring this fantastic new class to Burnham-On-Sea.”

The sessions aim to offer a friendly and supportive environment where people can stay active, meet others, and enjoy the benefits of regular movement. For more information, contact Charlotte on 07764 301304 or email: hello@fitandfabcharlotte.co.uk.

