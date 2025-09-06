Shock for Burnham shoppers as large shopfront fascia sign collapses into street

Shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea town centre were shocked as a large section of a shopfront sign and fascia abruptly collapsed into the street.

The incident at Peacocks occurred at around 3.50pm on Saturday (September 6th) outside the High Street store, which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

Fortunately, the area was already cordoned off with metal fencing during the work, preventing anyone getting hurt.

The sign landed directly along the pavement in front of the store, as pictured here. One eyewitness in a nearby shop said: “It was a real shock to hear such a loud crash — everyone thought from the sound that something really serious had happened.”

Peacocks confirmed on Saturday evening that the company was securing the property and further refurbishment work is due to begin shortly.

A spokesperson added that it remains committed to re-opening the store and completing the planned refurbishment.

The store has been temporarily closed since earlier this year for renovation works, which were originally scheduled to be completed by the autumn.

The pavement and roadway have been closed with fencing around the shopfront in recent weeks after the scaffolding at the front of the building had been taken down due to an expired council licence.

The pavement and part of the roadway remain closed off while safety checks and repairs are carried out.