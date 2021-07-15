New gates, fencing and bollards are set to be installed on land next to Highbridge’s Apex Park and at Burnham Road Playing Fields to prevent unauthorised encampments.

Sedgemoor District Council says the work to install the new measures will start next week in a bid to protect the land.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make sure that everyone continues to enjoy the open spaces at Burnham Road Playing Fields next to the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, and the overspill car park and field at Apex Park and to discourage unauthorised entry into these spaces, Sedgemoor District Council is taking action to tighten security measures.”

“Working with a local fencing contractor, works will begin next week on putting in additional gates; fencing and bollards designed to reduce the opportunity to enter the land unless for approved maintenance purposes.”

“Tenants and regular users of these spaces have been consulted and are in full agreement.”

It comes after we reported here that legislation is going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter.

Pictured: Top, the area next to the Cassis Close playing fields where new measures will be introduced. Centre, travellers on the fields earlier this year. Above, the Apex Park grassland where further new measures will be unveiled.