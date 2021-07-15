A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea this summer in time for the peak holiday season.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler has a concession from Sedgemoor District Council to run his seaside show on The Esplanade, near the jetty.

His first traditional Punch & Judy shows will be held on Sunday 1st August at 12pm midday, 2pm, and 3.30pm at only £1.00 person.

Paul says: “I’m pleased to let you all know that I’m returning to Burnham-On-Sea for my 8th season. Sadly, due to Covid, there have been no shows on The Esplanade but we have been given the green light from Sedgemoor District Council so we are looking forward to seeing many friends, locals and holidaymakers though August, September and October.”

Paul has previously performed his traditional show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

“I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows here in Burnham – they are very much a seaside tradition,” he says.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.

The show this season will have in place Covid signs for safety.