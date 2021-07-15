Burnham-On-Sea furniture shop Scott’s Furnishings has temporarily closed this week after a member of staff tested Covid positive.

The store in Burnham’s Victoria Street closed on Tuesday and will re-open on Thursday 22nd.

Manager Steve Scott says: “We have not been officially told to close, but knowing that other staff members had close contact we have decided that for the sake of our customers and staff, the only responsible and safe thing to do is to self isolate.”

“When we reopen, we will still be offering to sell anything from stock so there is no need to order.”

He adds: “At the moment furniture deliveries from the factories are taking, in some cases twice as long as normal. One or two upholstery manufacturers have even closed their order book for pre Christmas deliveries. We will have a Summer Clearance on discontinued furniture and beds.”