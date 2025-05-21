New ‘green’ project aims to create community tree nurseries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

A new environmental project to create several community tree nurseries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge is set to launch.

The Burnham and Highbridge Green Team CIO is launching the initiative with details on show at a stall set up during this Saturday’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival in the Baptist Church meeting rooms.

A spokesperson says: “The Green Team CIO are launching a major project for this year: we are creating a number of community tree nurseries in the towns.”

“These will then be used to add to our tree base over the next few years. This is part of our Climate Adaptation Plan which identifies actions that we can take to adapt to climate change and make our towns healthier and greener places to live.”

“We are asking members of the community to offer to ‘Foster a Tree’ until it is ready to be planted. Then they can choose to keep it in their own garden or donate it to be planted in the towns.”

“Individuals can apply or businesses and organisations who would like to play their part in creating a greener environment.”

Click here for more details and to sign up to the ‘foster a tree’ project or email bandhgreenteam@gmail.com to find out more.

“We would like to encourage everyone in Burnham and Highbridge to grow something new this year. It can be anything you like from vegetables and flowers to bushes. Thus, to aid this process we are offering a free seed and plant swap and share at the food festival. Bring your plants and seeds or just come and help yourself.”