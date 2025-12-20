New Highbridge and Burnham Trusted Carers network launches to support residents

A new community-led project has been launched to support residents across Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages with day‑to‑day care and wellbeing needs.

Highbridge and Burnham Trusted Carers brings together local organisations, small care providers, volunteers and community‑minded businesses to create a network of trusted support for people who may need help at home or in their daily lives.

The network is run “by locals for locals” and aims to strengthen community cohesion by ensuring that those who need assistance can receive it from trained, reliable people living in the area.

A launch event was held on Friday (December 19th) at its Portakabin building sited next to the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge, attended by MP Ashley Fox, the co-ordinators, and local supporters.

Jane Macpherson, co-ordinator, says the network includes small, independent providers offering help with personal care, household tasks, gardening, shopping, hospital visits, social activities, hobbies and support getting out and about.

She thanked Portakabin for providing a free 40ft building, delivered free by KRG Haulage, worth many thousands of pounds. Portakabin Highbridge’s Vickie McDiarmid and Adrian Mackay attended Friday’s opening and said the company is delighted to give its support.

£49,000 has been provided by the Government’s Accelerating Reform Fund, via Somerset Council, and Asda Community Fund Highbridge has also contributed £15,000.

Jane says the network is being run with Carer Co-Ordinators Melody Marsden and Sarah Spicer, plus Volunteer Outreach Manager Ian Jefferies, and Roger Keen (Chair of Trustees of the Morland Community Hub).

Jane adds: “This service has been created with the full support of Somerset Council and other health based agencies. It looks to provide a professional directory of micro-providers – carers – for this area and an oppprtunity for those looking for a job in this field.”

The office is based at the Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive (TA9 3FU) and it is open for in-person visits on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Alongside the care providers, a team of community volunteers acts as the “eyes and ears” of local neighbourhoods, helping to identify residents who may need support and building connections within their streets.

MP Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com at the opening: “I’m delighted to be here and honoured to be asked to open this facility which will be of real benefit to the community. I thank both Roger and Jane for leading the team. If this is a success – and I believe it will be – then it will result in micro-providers providing care getting people out of hospital to free up beds and being cared for in their own home which is where most people would want to be, closer to their families and they know best, and employing local people. I think it’s a fabulous project and I’m pleased to see it launch.”

The group says its Trusted Carers are fully checked, safe, legal and hold up‑to‑date certification. Each carer works solely with their client unless otherwise agreed, helping to build trust, consistency and continuity of care.

“We believe in compassion, respect, integrity and excellence,” adds a spokesperson. “These values guide everything we do, and we want people to feel confident that the support they receive is reliable and delivered by someone they can trust.”

Ian Jeffries adds: “This project is not just about care provision, it is forming community cohesion. Already, businesses that believe in developing and supporting their local communities are getting involved. This, with our team of street volunteers, is already forming a fantastic network around our area of people that wish to be involved in community development. It’s local people looking after local people. Together we will provide an amazing asset for our local communities.”

Residents who are considering arranging care for themselves or a loved one — or those interested in becoming a Trusted Carer — are invited to get in touch using the contact form on the group’s website or by calling 07708 414347 or 07708 414422 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Alrernatively, email hbtrustedcarers@gmail.com Businesses or organisations wishing to partner with the project can call 07586 139760 or 07864 732888 for more information. Also, click here to see more.