A new-look farm shop has been opened near East Brent with an expanded selection of local produce.

The orginal shop and milk store at Brent House Farm in Edingworth Road has been running for almost three years and has become a thriving small business run by Sarah Coles.

Now, a newly expanded shop has been opened with fruit and vegetables, meat and other local produce.

“We have a popular fresh milk vending machine which supplies fresh, free-range milk from our own herd managed by my brother, Sam,” says Sarah. “We are also known for having a milkshake farm with the most delicious fresh milkshakes.”

“We have now started a new adventure with a new farm shop which is still within the farm, where we have introduced a coffee and cake corner.”

“It’s a family-run dairy farm and someone is always around to help out and have a chat with. You will also meet the shop dog Ivy who loves to give a warm welcome!”