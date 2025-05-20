11 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 21, 2025
News

New Mayor joins Burnham Growing Group volunteers at Marine Cove planting session

Burnham-On-Sea’s new Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined residents at the latest seafront gardening session on Tuesday (May 20th).

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a work session at Marine Cove to plant the flower beds with sustainable plants for the new season.

The team worked on several of the flower beds in the historic seafront gardens following earlier preparation sessions held in January and February.

Councillors Mike Facey and Sharon Perry thanked all those who got involved in the latest session.

