9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Nordic Walking fitness sessions to launch at Highbridge's Apex Park
News

New Nordic Walking fitness sessions to launch at Highbridge’s Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Apex Park, Highbridge

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea are being encouraged to lace up their walking shoes and try something new this autumn with the launch of Nordic Walking sessions at Apex Leisure Park.

The beginner-friendly sessions, led by experienced instructor Jools, will start on Friday 7th November from 10:30am to 12:00pm, offering locals a chance to enjoy the outdoors while getting active in a fun and social setting.

Nordic Walking is a full-body workout that uses specially designed poles to engage the arms, shoulders, and core, as well as the legs. It’s suitable for all fitness levels and is known for being both energising and low-impact.

Organisers say no prior experience is needed and poles will be provided. “Just bring your enthusiasm and a smile,” says Jools.

The session costs £7.50 and will be held at Apex Leisure Park, Marine Drive, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8 1NQ. Spaces can be booked online at this link.

The event is part of a wider initiative to promote wellbeing and community connection through outdoor activity.

Previous article
Tickets on sale for Burnham District Pantomime Society’s ‘Puss In Boots’
Next article
Council unveils winter road gritting plan for Burnham and Highbridge

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
9.7 ° C
10.3 °
9.1 °
90 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com