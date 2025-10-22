New Nordic Walking fitness sessions to launch at Highbridge’s Apex Park

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea are being encouraged to lace up their walking shoes and try something new this autumn with the launch of Nordic Walking sessions at Apex Leisure Park.

The beginner-friendly sessions, led by experienced instructor Jools, will start on Friday 7th November from 10:30am to 12:00pm, offering locals a chance to enjoy the outdoors while getting active in a fun and social setting.

Nordic Walking is a full-body workout that uses specially designed poles to engage the arms, shoulders, and core, as well as the legs. It’s suitable for all fitness levels and is known for being both energising and low-impact.

Organisers say no prior experience is needed and poles will be provided. “Just bring your enthusiasm and a smile,” says Jools.

The session costs £7.50 and will be held at Apex Leisure Park, Marine Drive, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8 1NQ. Spaces can be booked online at this link.

The event is part of a wider initiative to promote wellbeing and community connection through outdoor activity.