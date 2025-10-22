Storm Benjamin set to hit Burnham-On-Sea area today with high winds, rain

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain and high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday, October 23rd) as Storm Benjamin sweeps through the region.

The warning for heavy rain came into force on Thursday at midnight and runs until 6pm today while a separate warning for high winds is in place in the region.

Gusts are expected to reach 50mph around 1pm in Burnham and across the area, with a risk of these reaching 60mph along exposed coasts and headlands, says the Met Office.

It says the spell of strong northwesterly winds will develop across parts of southwest England on Thursday.

A spokesperson adds: “A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic has moved towards the UK whilst deepening.”

“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”

Also see:

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast