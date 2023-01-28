The organiser of a new ‘rebel art campaign’ says his art is set to appear in shop windows in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

As reported earlier this week, the group says it has embarked on “a series” of displays that are “planned to finish in a spectacular fashion later in the year.”

Several billboards with the wording ‘What Next?’ were installed on lamp posts in the town overnight on Wednesday (January 25th), as pictured here, and these were removed by the Town Council the same day.

This prompted the group to respond: “We write this with a heavy heart as our art was never going to have a political message, it’s aim was to bring joy to the masses.”

“After the Town Council took it upon themselves to remove our last installation we feel they have censored our art. To help the council achieve their goal we have kindly donated a censorship bin for them to store art in.”

“Art is not a crime it has to start its journey somewhere but as the council insist it should be hidden we will consider if to carry on our work or like everything else, move to a more suitable location.”

“Art is appreciated all over the world by the masses with installations popping up nationally and globally on a daily basis. Obviously Burnham council cannot understand why the town gets overlooked by many – the reason is acts like this. Stop and think before you act.”

The anonymous group added on Friday: “We have produced a series of fun and enticing pieces that will appear throughout the town in different traders windows. Remember it takes time to build a community, the journey begins at Silver Shores [in Victoria Street].”

“As we proceed through the episodes we all continue on our journey together. In this episode we are going on an adventure, we have commissioned 15 pieces of art.”

“Each piece will be displayed in different retailers around the town. Search out the 15 pieces and find the duplicate artwork to enjoy some relaxation. As you continue the trail your adventure will take you deeper into our world of art and the artists.”

The Town Council has been invited to respond to the comments made by the group,