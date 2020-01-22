A new toddler play area is set to be installed in Burnham-On-Sea, it has been announced this week.

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project to build the new play area in Olivia Close.

“The work will begin on Monday 10th February and consists of installing a climbing frame with slide, two cradle swings, a spring rocker, bench and litter bin,” said Scott Mason, the council’s parks and open spaces team leader.

“Completion is expected to take approximately two weeks subject to favourable weather conditions.”

“This project has been funded by developer contributions for play and Sedgemoor’s parks budget.”