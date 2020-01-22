Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after thieves stole cash from a safe and a laptop computer during a burglary at a Highbridge shop this week.

The incident occurred at Thyers fishing tackle shop in Church Street on Sunday evening (January 19th).

Police spokeswoman Jenny Bigwood told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police were called just before 9pm after an alarm was activated at a fishing tackle shop in Church Street, Highbridge.”

“Thieves had broken in through a rear window and forced a safe to take cash and a laptop.”

“Crime Scene Investigators have examined the property and officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.”

Owner Russ Tinklin told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am devastated that this has happened – it’s unbelievable that this should happen.”

“I have been here 21 years and never had anything like this happen before.”

Police want to hear from you if you saw anything suspicious in the area between 7.30pm and 9pm on Sunday or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help.

Get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact with information, or ring 101, quoting reference 5220014675. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.