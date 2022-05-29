A new upmarket coffee and sandwich bar has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Sparrows has launched in Victoria Street opposite the Ritz Cinema and is selling a wide range of barista coffees and fresh food.

“Hot press sandwiches, locally made cakes, freshly made juices and exceptional coffee are available to take away at our express counter,” owner Daryl Hobbs told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We think there is a market for quality hand-crafted coffee, smoothies and food with an attention to detail and quality — but without high prices.”

Daryl adds: “We look forward to welcoming those who work in the town centre to pop in for quality food and drink as well as residents and visitors.”

“We are offering something very different to the other coffee options in Burnham and we try to source local ingredients wherever possible. We provide unique, freshly-prepared sandwiches that you won’t see anywhere else.”

The new store has created six new jobs.

Burnham Chamber of Trade has this week welcomed the opening, wishing Daryl every success, and adding that the opening of the new business adds more choice on food options to the town centre.