Police are asking motorists to be vigilant following an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Burnham-On-Sea this week.
Two cars were damaged whilst parked in Eton Road, Burnham overnight on Sunday April 25th, possibly around 11pm.
Both vehicles, Hondas, have had Catalytic Convertors stolen.
A Police spokesman said: “Do please remain alert to any suspicious activity particularly around the underside of any vehicles.”
“Honda, Toyota, Lexus & Hybrid models in particular, reporting immediately anything you feel unusual, this may include observing more than one person, jacking a vehicle in a hurry and cutting noises.”
Any information please contact the Police on 101 quoting Ref number: 5221089197 stating NHW or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Police advice to deter catalytic converter thieves:
You can help to deter thieves by:
• Parking your vehicle in a secure garage overnight or somewhere that makes it difficult for thieves to access its underside.
• Parking where neighbours and passers-by could see anyone tampering with the vehicle.
• Installing motion activated security lighting or CCTV.
• Marking your catalytic converter with a commercially-available etching kit or fitting a ‘cat’ clamp or alarm. This can also help police trace the item and prove a theft, helping us bring offenders to justice.