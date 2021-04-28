Police are asking motorists to be vigilant following an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Two cars were damaged whilst parked in Eton Road, Burnham overnight on Sunday April 25th, possibly around 11pm.

Both vehicles, Hondas, have had Catalytic Convertors stolen.

A Police spokesman said: “Do please remain alert to any suspicious activity particularly around the underside of any vehicles.”

“Honda, Toyota, Lexus & Hybrid models in particular, reporting immediately anything you feel unusual, this may include observing more than one person, jacking a vehicle in a hurry and cutting noises.”

Any information please contact the Police on 101 quoting Ref number: 5221089197 stating NHW or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police advice to deter catalytic converter thieves:

You can help to deter thieves by:

• Parking your vehicle in a secure garage overnight or somewhere that makes it difficult for thieves to access its underside.

• Parking where neighbours and passers-by could see anyone tampering with the vehicle.

• Installing motion activated security lighting or CCTV.

• Marking your catalytic converter with a commercially-available etching kit or fitting a ‘cat’ clamp or alarm. This can also help police trace the item and prove a theft, helping us bring offenders to justice.