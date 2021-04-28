Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected attempted residential burglary in the town this week.

A home in Burnham’s Ash Tree Crescent was the subject of an attempted burglary on Tuesday 27th April between 10.30am and 11am.

A Police spokesman said: “The elderly resident reported banging on the front door and advised a relative who was in the garden who immediately checked to find the front door open but secured by the chain.”

“Workmen advised that a white flatbed van had been seen near the property at the time, possibly going door to door.”

“Any information please contact the Police on 101 quoting reference number: 5221090410 stating NHW or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”