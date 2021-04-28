An unoccupied Burnham-On-Sea home with an extremely overgrown garden that has been attracting rats and vermin has been cleared by a local council after it took legal steps following complaints from residents.

Sedgemoor District Council has taken the unusual step of going through the courts to get a warrant under the Public Health Act after the absent property owner was not found.

Now, alongside pest control staff, it has examined the property and cleared away debris in order to put an end to the rat and vermin problem.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Staff from Sedgemoor District Council’s Environmental Protection Team had received complaints in Burnham-On-Sea about an unoccupied neighbouring property with an extremely overgrown garden.”

“The bramble cover was attracting rats and vermin, as well the overgrown vegetation growing into nearby properties.”

She adds: “After months of trying to the track down and contact the absent owner, the team applied to the courts for a warrant under the Public Health Act and alongside pest control staff, they examined the property.”

“The garden has been cleared by Sedgemoor’s Clean Surroundings Team and bait was put out for the rats.”

“Underneath the mass of brambles and weeds, the cleaning team found a car and a boat.”

The neighbours say there has been “a significant improvement in rat activity” and add they are grateful for the council’s help.

Pictures: The property is photographed here before and after the work