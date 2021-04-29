The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be returning to the High Street today (Friday, April 30th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s stalls will be Robert Hawker Venison making a second appearance with wild venison.

A spokeswoman says: “Thank you for the warm welcome you gave Robert Hawker Venison last month – he was thrilled to return to Burnham to greet such wonderful folk. We are all looking forward to being back in the High Street this month with plenty of delicious locally made produce especially for you.”

“We are so proud of our markets and the opportunity they give to showcase local farmers and producers who are dedicated to creating high quality food and drink, and in turn they are grateful for your continued support and custom.”

“A polite reminder, please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

Robert Hawker Venison

Somerset Natural Soap

In Clover