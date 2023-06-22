Somerset Council is to place warning signs around Highbridge’s Apex Park lakes as a precautionary measure amid concern that toxic blue-green algae may have returned.

The council told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night that the continuing warm weather is encouraging growth of the algae at the lakes as in previous hot summers.

A spokesperson said: “There is the possibility that, due to the weather conditions, that toxic blue-green algae is present in the water. As a precautionary measure, notices will be erected around Apex Park warning users of the park.”

The council’s advice is to take the following precautions:

Do not swim in the water

Do not let dogs in the water or let them drink it

Do not swallow the water

Avoid contact with the algae

Observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water.

“All guidance/signage should still be followed which also includes a restriction on any permit holders for casual model boat use. All the groups who use the lake will be advised. Fishing is permitted, but the rules relating to Blue-Green algae provided on permits must be adhered to.”

Despite its name, the algae is a bacteria called cyanobacteria that grows in hot weather. It can be harmful to humans and can be fatal to animals, and can also suffocate fish as it uses up oxygen in the water.