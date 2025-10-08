8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 09, 2025
News

Nine baptised in Burnham garden pool during Kingdom Life Church celebration

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of Burnham’s Kingdom Life Church gathered on Sunday afternoon (October 5th) to witness and celebrate the baptism of nine local people.

The event took place at the Burnham home of Henry and Liz Malaiperiman, where a garden pool was used for the baptisms following the church’s morning service.

The church’s Stephen Mason says the group shared a meal together before the ceremony, which saw the new converts publicly declare their commitment to following ‘The Way of Jesus’.

The baptisms were held under sunny skies, with Storm Amy having passed earlier in the weekend.

Kingdom Life Church, formerly known as Burnham Community Church, holds baptisms as and when new converts come forward. The church meets weekly and continues to welcome new members from across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

