Nominations open for 2025 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Civic Awards

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting nominations for the towns’ annual Civic Awards.

The awards are presented by the Town Council to local people who have ‘demonstrated outstanding service to the community’ and made a real and positive difference to life in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Last year’s winners are pictured above when we reported here on the 2024 Civic Awards.

The categories are:

Help and support within the community (individual award)

Lifetime Achievement (individual award)

An Individual who has gone above and beyond in helping other people

Community Group Award for services to residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Criteria details are available from the Town Council’s website at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/corporate-policies and nomination forms are available at: Forms For Completion – Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council or from the Town Council Offices, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8 1LE.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Monday 24th February, 2025. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 18th March, 2025.