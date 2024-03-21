Several local residents were presented with Civic Awards by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor last night (Wednesday, March 20th) in recognition of their service to the local community.

Over 100 people attended Burnham and Highbridge’s annual Civic Service where awards were presented to a group of community-spirited residents.

The event, held at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham, was organised by the Town Council and was led by ministers from various local churches.

The youth award for community leadership was presented to Dawson Panter-Wray after he was nominated by King Alfred School Academy headteacher Dan Milford for his work on media and communication.

Civic awards were presented to Liz Bennett of Burnham’s Waffle Hub, Neil Mynett – a community first responder for 15 years, and Maurice Smith who has served for 17 years as a Burnham Coastguard, and BARB’s Mike Lowe, who received a Mayor’s Award for his community work.

Among those attending were Rob Beckley High Sheriff of Somerset, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Polly Marsh, Chair of Somerset Council Mike Best, and Bunham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and Deputy Cllr Sharon Perry plus representatives of community groups.

The service — which had a theme of ‘celebrating a compassionate community’ — included music from Churchfield Harmony Choir, Fipple Flutes, plus local musicians Rob and Paula Howlett.

There were readings by Ken Hindle from Burnham Community Centre, Frances McLanaghan – senior nurse at Burnham Memorial Hospital, and Liz Bennett of the Waffle Hub.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said: “Our award winners are wonderful examples of the way people are stepping up to meet the needs of our two towns.”

“Over the last 2 years I have been privileged to meet many people who are working to support members of the community. Sadly, many of our services are struggling to keep up with demand. Our NHS and Emergency Services are all having to rely on volunteers to help them enhance the care that they provide. Charities and community groups are working in partnership with them to fill the gaps in provision and provide much needed funds.”

“Friends of Burnham Hospital provides resources to enhance the provision at the hospital. Charities such as Somewhere House Somerset and In Charley’s Memory are working with our young people in schools to ensure that they do not feel alone. Our cadets and youth groups provide a place to meet and wonderful opportunities to grow and develop life skills.”

“Our local foodbank provides an amazing service to the most vulnerable in our community. The Waffle and Morland Hubs have become an integral part of community care. They have created a safe space where people know that they can come and seek help. Agencies such as Citizens Advice, Village Agents, Dementia care, Carers group, medical care for the homeless and many others are able to use their facilities to offer outreach work.”

“Community Groups such as the Foodbank, Clothes Bank and the Repair Café use these facilities too. The Hubs have set up, The Pantry, a Community Fridge, Digital Café, Library, Youth group and much more. They are identifying and responding to need in our community.”

“Our local emergency services such as the RNLI, BARB and the Coastguard Service are run by volunteers. They are essential emergency services in a coastal community as has been seen many times over the years.”

“We are very grateful for their dedication and hard work. Our Police force is working with the Town Council to provide Drop-In sessions so that people can find the help and support they need.”