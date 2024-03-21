Brean beach will be featured today (Thursday March 21st) on a popular TV show filmed earlier this year.

An episode of Shed and Buried has been produced on the sands near Brean Down for digital TV channel Quest, and the episode airs tonight at 9pm.

In the series, presenter Henry Cole and motorcycle restorer Sam Lovegrove hit the road to find, buy and make a profit from the UK’s abandoned automotive gems.

In the Brean episode they restore a 19070s VW Beetle Beach Buggy for a trip along the sands.

“In Leicestershire, Henry and Fuzz explore a shed full of classics, selecting a 1970s VW Beetle Beach Buggy. Can they restore it in time for a Somerset beach ride?” says a spokesperson.

Back in January when filiming at Brean went ahead, they said it has back “a fabulous but cold January morning spent on Brean Sands Beach filming another episode of Shed and Buried with Guy Willison, Allen Millyard and Fuzz Townshend.”

“All over the country there are classic and unusual vehicles waiting to be discovered,” adds a spokesperson for Quest.

It’s not the first TV series to be filmed at Brean. ITV’s popular drama Sanditon was filmed on Brean beach and Brean Down. Also, the BBC’s Bonekickers was filmed on Brean Down.

In 2006, The Golden Age movie was filmed on Brean Down. And also that year, we reported that the BBC filmed Dracula on Brean beach.