Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team has made a splash with several great results at the county championships.

The second and final weekend of the 2024 County Championships took place at Millfield School Pool.

The Academy’s Jan Dykes says: “There was a high standard of competitive swimming on show though with the Burnham Academy Swim Team swimmers putting in a lot of great performances over the weekend.”

Placings went to

Silver Macy Noad 400 IM

Bronze Leo Woodrow 50free, Macy Noad 400 free, Harry Glanville 800 free

4th Harry Glanville 100 fly, Leo Woodrow 200 IM 800 free and 100free, Eleanor Rees 100 breast, Killy Faubel 800 free,

5th. Lewis Duggan 100back and 50 Fly, Leo Woodrow 100 back, Lauren Glanville 800 free

6th. Ryan Smout 50 free, Leo Woodrow 50fly,

7th Killy Faubel 100back, Lauren Glanville 400free, Macy Noad 50 free.

8th. Arthur Astill 100 free, Lewis Duggan 100 fly, Lewis Hay 50 free, Killy Faubel 200 breast

Burnham Academy Swim Team Head Coach Sara Flinton says she very pleased with the effort from everyone competing, adding: “I would like to say what a privilege it was this weekend to work with all the young athletes, in particular on Sunday in a challenging, hot environment.”

“We are laying the foundations of what we need to be great senior athletes. The swimming journey is a long one and we always have to remember that we do this because we love it and are having fun.”

Pictured: Macy Noad, Leo Woodrow and Harry Glanville