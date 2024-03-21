A new monthly market for local craft makers is set to launch in Berrow this Saturday (March 23rd).

The new Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm and then each month, through to December.

Organiser Julie Dean, who runs the popular monthly markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We are almost ready for the first Berrow Makers Market this Saturday – we have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, Makers and Artists who will be attending this month.”

Berrow Makers Market stalls:

Pamadoodle…Lino and other hand printed art, collage, and cards made from prints. Occasionally wooden or clay mini models.

Clay’dor Pottery…Handmade pottery.

Community crafters…Candles, decoupage, bottles, shells, hand-made bags, wallets and cushions.

LORITACRAFT….Pyrography, decoupage and felt work.

Gifts by Granny…Crafting bespoke home and kids’ decor created with yarn. Creations that blend versatility with a touch of minimalist design, occasionally adding seasonal elements to bring extra charm.

Lillie Lane Rain…Crochet Amigurumi decorative items.

Sam’s Fudge – Somerset…Homemade Fudge & Coconut Ice. Pocket money sweets and sweet cones.

Crafty Creations…knitted and crochet various items, baby, adult, blankets

Bloom Glass Painting…Hand Painted Glass items including Prosecco, wine, gin, short glasses, tea and coffee cups, tea pots, lanterns, vases, treat jars, glass baubles, water bottles.

Liv Moss Creations…I create jewellery, home decor, pin badges, key rings, tote bags, cups etc all with a cute/spooky/nerdy themes! Jewellery is mainly made from resin but also acrylic and silver pieces.

Di’s Designs….Upcycled bottles used to create beautiful decoupaged bottles, lamps and glasses.

Amy’s Wax cottage…Home made soy wax melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, carpet fresheners

The Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House & Gardens charity fund raising selling knitted and fabric made items.

Crafts by Claire…Homemade gifts and decor.

Caroline’s Crafts….Framed coloured glass pictures and pebble pictures.

Wild-Wonky-Gonks…Handmade macrame gonks.

Craft and canvas….. hand painted cds and vinyls in a range of designs from fruits and flowers to scenic views and cartoon characters.

Blue Whale Silver Jewellery… hand crafted bespoke 925 Silver jewellery, each piece is made in my small home workshop, they are created by hand and crafted with passion!

Elov8…..Selling stickers, typography posters, printed t-shirts and original pop art.

Nutts Scotch Eggs…Handmade Scotch Eggs, Pies & Quiches.

Quantocks for get me not…Gemstone handmade jewellery.