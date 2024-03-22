Somerset’s Age UK is to hold a special information day in Burnham-On-Sea this month aimed at local residents over 60.

The charity will be visiting Burnham Library in Princess Street from 10am-1pm on Wednesday March 27th.

Age UK Somerset’s Information and Advice Team will be providing free advice and help to over 60s, their families, friends and carers on matters such as finance, care, housing, exercise, health, volunteering, social activities, dementia support, and more.

“If you have questions, or you’d like some free advice, come along and see our friendly Information and advice team,” says a spokeswoman.

For more details, call 01823 345613 or email infoandadvice@ageuksomerset.org.uk or click here.

No appointment is necessary. The service is free of charge, confidential and primarily for anyone over 60 in Somerset as well as their families and those that care for them.

They will also be returning again to Burnham-On-Sea Library on May 1st at the same time for a further support session.