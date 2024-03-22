A busy weekend of Easter events is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge with a line-up of activities.

The events include:

St John’s Church Easter fair : Taking place this Saturday (23rd March) from 10am – 12noon at St John’s Church Hall in Highbridge. There will be a variety of stalls including cakes, plants, raffle, bottle tombola, Easter egg tombola, games, books, refreshments.

St Peter's Spring Fair , West Huntspill – Saturday 23rd March, Balliol Hall, 10:30am – 2:00pm. Stalls, Ploughman Lunches and more.

King Alfred School is holding an Easter charity coffee morning on Saturday (23rd March) when the whole community of Highbridge and Burnham in Somerset are invited for a MacMillan Coffee Morning from 9 until 12noon.

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets Easter Fair – Sunday March 24th. 10.30am-3.30pm with family fun activities and stalls at the Sea Cadets Unit in Cassis Close.

Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are holding an Easter Fair on Sunday March 24th with a range of family activities from 2-5pm at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, raising funds for the Scout group. There will be an Easter egg hunt, cake sale, bunny toss, Easter hat competition, tin can alley, key ring crafting and more.

West Huntspill miniature railway is offering family train rides while raising money for a good cause this month. The track at the Memorial Ground in New Road, West Huntspill behind the cricket club will be open on Sunday March 24th from 10am-4pm during the unique fundraising day.