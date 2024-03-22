Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club has achieved a great set of results over the two weekends of Somerset County Championships.

Twelve swimmers from the club competed with many achieving personal bests and reaching the finals.

Among the highlights were Marcus Payne getting a 5th place in the 50m Free, a 4th place in the 50m back, and a 4th Place in the 50m Fly. Jessica Duncan won 5th place in the 100m Fly.

George Webber achieved 7th place in 50m Breast, while Caspar Payne achieved 7th place in 100m Fly, and Leo Steed achieved a 3rd place and Bronze medal in the 200m Fly.

Marcus Payne, Leo Steed and George Webber all achieved Southwest Regional times. Marcus has also taken four club records this month.

A spokesman adds: “The club continues to compete in swimming galas including the Cotswold league against 20 other clubs in the Southwest. The club’s team will swim in Round 4 this weekend with the final towards the end of April. They also compete in the Four Seasons gala where 7 local teams take part.”

Burnham on Sea Swimming Club provides swimming lessons and coaching for children at different stages of their swim journey beginning with learn to swim lessons. For more information, contact burnhamonseaswimmingclub@outlook.com.

Pictured: Isaac Burge, Pip Thompson, George Webber and Marcus Payne; Jessica Quick and Matilda Huggins; and Leo Steed